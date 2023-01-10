Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County

Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near Junction City in Geary County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday on westbound I-70, just outside Marshall Army Airfield at Fort Riley. The location was about three miles east of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-70 when it collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kelly E. Clements, 32, of Fort Riley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Clements wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Hyundai, Donna E. May, 72, of Milford, was transported to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital in Junction City, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Gary T. May, 76, of Milford, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital in Junction City. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

