Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car was headed west on S.E. 2nd while a white Toyota Camry was pulling out of a driveway,

The cars collided, and the Kia left the north side of the roadway, where it came to rest facing northwest in a tree line.

The Camry came to a stop facing north in a driveway on the north side of S.E. 2nd.

No one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Heights Fire District responded to the scene.

