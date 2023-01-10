Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car was headed west on S.E. 2nd while a white Toyota Camry was pulling out of a driveway,

The cars collided, and the Kia left the north side of the roadway, where it came to rest facing northwest in a tree line.

The Camry came to a stop facing north in a driveway on the north side of S.E. 2nd.

No one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Heights Fire District responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the 2002 capital murder convictions and...
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals of Kansas men sentenced to death
Shelley Stephens
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found

Latest News

FILE
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
Gov. Kelly's inauguration
Spectators line the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly’s Inauguration
Crash east of Topeka
Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka
Robert Stephan
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG