Tuesday forecast: Mild again today, chance of rain and snow Wednesday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be another very nice day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, well above average for this time of year but not quite in record territory. A layer of high, thin clouds is expected, but it should not fully block out the sunshine. Winds are forecast to be lighter than yesterday at 5 to 10 mph out of the southeast. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

The mild temperatures are on track to continue tomorrow, though highs should be a bit cooler in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching storm system. Scattered rain showers may develop after 5 PM Wednesday. As temperatures fall Wednesday night, the precipitation should transition to light snow. By daybreak Thursday, the snow will have already moved out of the area. Light accumulations are possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces due to the mild ground temperatures and light precipitation rates. Any travel impacts should be minimal.

A dusting of snowfall is possible Wednesday night (WIBW)

Temperatures will become colder behind the storm system. With a strong northwesterly wind, the air is expected to feel like the teens and low 20s Thursday morning. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday. The weekend is looking warmer with highs back to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Another storm system may bring some rain to northeast Kansas on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 56. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 29. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 50. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered rain showers in the evening, changing to light snow overnight. Low 28. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds; breezy. High 40. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 18. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 39. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

