Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.

Officials said the chase started near NW Gordon St. and NW Polk St. early this morning. A deputy attempted to stop a white 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with an unreadable tag. The driver failed to stop and initiated the chase.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the pursuit continued through North Topeka before it crossed the Kansas Ave. bridge. A deputy successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention near SE 6th and SE Liberty St. which ended the pursuit.

Officials said both occupants of the SUV, identified as Kulper and Richardson, were arrested. During the investigation, they found illegal drugs and two handguns inside the Suburban.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver, Kulper, received medical attention at a local hospital for shoulder pain as a result of the incident. He was then booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony flee and elude

Endangerment

Improper registration of vehicle

Driving while suspended

No insurance

Officials said Richardson, the passenger, was booked on:

A warrant through Shawnee Co. for probation violation - original charge being theft

A felony warrant through Neosho Co. for possession of opiates

Kulper remains behind bars with no bond listed. The Dept. of Corrections said that Richardson also remains behind bars.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation. The Topeka Police Department aided in the chase.

