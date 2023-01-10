Topeka City Manager Steve Wade looks ahead to 2023

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade welcomes state lawmakers to town and welcomes new faces to the city staff.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says he’s looking forward to new faces among the city staff and new ideas to help Topeka continue to grow.

Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday to look ahead to 2023. His visit came on the first day of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Wade says he’s happy to welcome lawmakers to town, and looks forward to working with them on issues that could help the city.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

Latest News

Almost a year later, another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Joshua Wardi...
Junction City man arrested in connection to February homicide in Aggieville
Officers from various agencies were being honored Monday at the third annual National Law...
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Leaders from several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the...
Interfaith service kicks off Gov. Laura Kelly’s inauguration events on Monday
Shawnee Co. Commissioners 2023 chairperson, Bill Riphahn, has been elected to the panel during...
SNCO commissioners elect 2023 chairperson, vice-chair
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, take the oath of office for her second term Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Gov. Kelly takes oath for second term