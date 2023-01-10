Topeka City Manager Steve Wade looks ahead to 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says he’s looking forward to new faces among the city staff and new ideas to help Topeka continue to grow.

Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday to look ahead to 2023. His visit came on the first day of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Wade says he’s happy to welcome lawmakers to town, and looks forward to working with them on issues that could help the city.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.