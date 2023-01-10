Taxpayers, healthcare, students top of 2023 GOP legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2023 the Kansas Republican Party is aimed at focusing on taxpayers, healthcare, students, jobs and law enforcement as the House and Senate come back into session.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Republican leaders announced their legislative agenda for 2023, “A Better Way: Our Commitment to Kansas.” They said the 8-point plan outlines GOP priorities which range from tax reform and free-market healthcare solutions to growing the workforce and upholding constitutional rights.

“We asked people all over the state what’s important to them and this is what they told us,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita ). “We’re committed to those concerns - taxes and the economy, law and order, education, healthcare, and individual liberties. A Better Way is our commitment to Kansans that we’re listening and we have a path forward.”

It’s Your Money: Our Commitment to Taxpayers:

The 2023 Republican agenda indicates that the party wants Kansans to keep more of what they earn and send less to the Statehouse in Topeka. This can be done with a balanced budget that eliminates wasteful spending, pays down debt and safes for a rainy day.

Republicans also noted that the move would make the state tax code more simple to help families and businesses as well as reduce the tax burden on both retirees and families.

“Republicans are committed to a policy agenda that puts Kansans first by protecting our communities, honoring the value of work, and ensuring our children have a bright future,” said Senate President Ty Masterson (R-Andover). “... Our commitment to Kansans is truly a better way by expanding freedom and making Kansas a land of opportunity for all.”

It’s Your Health: Our Commitment to Free Market Health Care:

The GOP said it is committed to the expansion of consumer choices and residents’ ability to access health care. It said it wants to stop new costly mandates that drive rates up to protect Kansas consumers.

The party also indicated it would like to promote Health Savings Accounts so Kansans have control over their healthcare funds. It wants to continue to implement reforms that promote healthcare freedom and preserve quality.

“Republicans in both chambers are dedicated to hit the ground running for the people of Kansas,” said House Majority Leader Chris Croft (R-Olathe). “This agenda spells out a better way that addresses all Kansans, from the children who will one day inherit our state, to the retirees who have worked so hard and deserve some relief. These common-sense policies and pro-family, pro-business, and pro-growth will bring opportunity and prosperity to all Kansans.”

It’s Their Future: Our Commitment to Focus on Students:

The party said it is committed to giving students and parents an education focused on achievement and outcomes - not ideology. It said it can do this with expanded educational opportunities so futures are not limited by economic status or ZIP Code. It also wants to work to implement what it believes is fairness in women’s sports.

Republicans said they want to put the state back on the side of parents with the Parents’ Bill of Rights and focus on academic achievement instead of radical ideology.

“Republicans are unified and committed to working together across both chambers to deliver meaningful results for Kansans, and this is what our agenda is about,” said Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley (R-Arkansas City). “By expanding freedom and removing barriers to success for people in all walks of life, our plan will help ensure Kansas remains on a path to a brighter and more prosperous future.”

It’s Our Economy: Our Commitment to Free Enterprise:

The GOP said it is committed to an economy that works for Kansans, not corporate elites. It wants to prohibit ESG investing in the state retirement system and postsecondary institutions as well as authorize the Attorney General to investigate companies that want to restrict the fossil fuel industry.

The party indicated it also wants to prohibit state investment in entities owned or operated by hostile foreign governments and enact reforms to lower energy rates for residents.

“This plan is a common-sense approach to laying out a roadmap that will focus our legislative efforts in the coming months,” said Speaker Pro-Tem Blake Carpenter (R-Derby). “It goes beyond the rhetoric and puts our principles and ideas into action to benefit all Kansans. We are committed to this State and to achieving the goals for a better future.”

Help Wanted: Our Commitment to Free Enterprise:

Republicans said they believe in removing b carriers and opening a path to prosperity for all Kansans. They said this can be done by making college a more affordable pathway to career success - including the promotion of technical education. They also want to support apprenticeship-to-licensure training and lower the cost of licensing fees.

The party also wants to require real work searches in order to claim unemployment benefits and make it as easy as possible for Kansans to create their own jobs by starting their own businesses.

“This is a common-sense forward-looking agenda that addresses a number of issues important to Kansans, confronting challenges head-on with solutions that have been proven to work,” said Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn (R-McPherson).

Protecting the Vulnerable: Our Commitment to the Kansas Safety Net:

Republicans noted that they believe the safety net should be preserved for those in need as fraud is limited and a return to work is encouraged. They said they want to stop fraud and abuse with regular eligibility checks for those who receive government assistance. They also want to reject any welfare expansion to able-bodied adults until waiver waiting lists are eliminated.

The party also said it will support additional opportunities for those with disabilities to earn a living wage through meaningful work. As well as fix the foster care system and protect children who enter it with investments in alternatives.

Law & Order: Our Commitment to a Safe and Secure Kansas:

The GOP said it is committed to law and order, the fight against fentanyl and backing the blue. It said it wants to protect Kansas families and businesses from cyber-attacks and intellectual property theft by China. It also wants to strengthen the state’s statutes to protect residents from violent and repeat offenders.

Lastly, the party said it supports the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and wants to ensure the agency is fully staffed and competently managed.

However, Kansas Democrats said the GOP may be out of touch with its base.

“Kansas Republicans never fail to receive clear evidence of their constituents’ positions on issues and proceed to take the opposite tract. Our state soundly rejected the leadership-sponsored constitutional amendment that would have stripped Kansans of their freedom and ability to determine their futures. Then we re-elected a governor with a strong vision for the state that promotes innovation, unity, and prosperity for all Kansans. The Republican legislative agenda does the opposite,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes (D-Lenexa). “And despite holding a supermajority and being positioned to pass whatever they want, today’s announcement lacked any specificity that would lead to their proposed Better Way. I look forward to hearing Governor Kelly’s address to the Legislature tomorrow for tangible, pragmatic policies that will move Kansas forward.”

