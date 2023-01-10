Spectators line the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly’s Inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans came out to bear witness Monday as Gov. Laura Kelly starts her second term in office.

Gilbert Ramirez, 78, says he has been showing up for inaugurations for more than 50 years.

“Governor Docking Robert Docking, that’s when I really started coming and my parents were really involved in the Democrat stuff, that’s how I got into more less politics,” says Ramirez.

Ramirez says Kansans need to know just how important it is to see how our state government operates.

“Our laws of the State of Kansas are made right here across the street, and this is why it’s very important to me, especially the people that represent our state and city, but I kind of like to stay on top. Hopefully, they can work together instead of getting out there and bickering with each other,” says Ramirez.

Spectator Lara Kaljumaa, came out to witness her father, Dennis Hershberger, being sworn in to serve on the State Board of Education. She says his role will have a big effect on future generations.

“I mean it’s really important. They’re the most important thing to me and I know that they’re most important to him as well,” says Kaljumaa.

Spectators say everyone needs to pay attention to the work the Legislature and state agencies are doing.

“So many things change throughout the session and if you’re not paying attention to it or you’re not paying attention when you get the chance to vote you have no idea what you’re voting on. You don’t really realize how it could impact you, until after you’re going ‘oh maybe that wasn’t the best thing I should have done.’ It’s your freedom. It’s your right. Pay attention,” says state employee, Nancy Burghart.

