SNCO commissioners elect 2023 chairperson, vice-chair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners 2023 chairperson has been elected to the panel during its Monday, January 9, meeting.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners elected Bill Riphahn as their chairperson for the next year with Kevin Cook serving as vice-chair. Commissioners select a new leader for their three-member board each year.

Among other things, Commissioners also appointed each to various boards, committees, and councils:

Stormont Vail Event Center Advisory Board – Cook

Ambulance Advisory Board – Mays

Health Access Board – Cook

Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization – Mays

Go Topeka Board – Mays

Chamber Board – Cook

Shawnee County Security Council – Mays

State of Kansas Labor Workforce Development Committee – Riphahn

Greater Topeka Leadership Chairs Council – Cook

Stormont Vail Advisory Board – Mays

Intergovernmental Council – Riphahn

Momentum 2027 – Cook

Visit Topeka – Riphahn

COT Riverfront Advisory Board - Riphahn

