SNCO commissioners elect 2023 chairperson, vice-chair

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners 2023 chairperson has been elected to the panel during its Monday, January 9, meeting.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners elected Bill Riphahn as their chairperson for the next year with Kevin Cook serving as vice-chair. Commissioners select a new leader for their three-member board each year.

Among other things, Commissioners also appointed each to various boards, committees, and councils:

  • Stormont Vail Event Center Advisory Board – Cook
  • Ambulance Advisory Board – Mays
  • Health Access Board – Cook
  • Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization – Mays
  • Go Topeka Board – Mays
  • Chamber Board – Cook
  • Shawnee County Security Council – Mays
  • State of Kansas Labor Workforce Development Committee – Riphahn
  • Greater Topeka Leadership Chairs Council – Cook
  • Stormont Vail Advisory Board – Mays
  • Intergovernmental Council – Riphahn
  • Momentum 2027 – Cook
  • Visit Topeka – Riphahn
  • COT Riverfront Advisory Board - Riphahn

