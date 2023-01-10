Shawnee Co. wants FCC to get accurate view of broadband coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How is your home internet access? Shawnee Co. leaders want you to check a map to see where your house fits.

Shawnee Co. Information Technology Director Marc Price visited Eye on NE Kanas to explain how the FCC is evaluating the current level of broadband access across the country. The findings will be used to determine funding levels for various areas to improve access.

Price said the current map shows Shawnee Co. with full coverage. However, county leaders are concerned as to how that reflects reality in terms of wired access and affordability.

People should go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and search their address. If you do not believe the information is accurate, you can submit a challenge. Price said the county’s community centers and the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library offer internet access for those who do not have it at home.

Price said the initial deadline to enter map challenges is Jan. 13, 2023, but he believes it could be extended.

