Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kezia Shibler, 26, of Riley, had been headed south on Seth Child Rd. when a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Alorrah Wileman, 19, of Manhattan, pulled onto the road from Gary Ave. in front of her.

RCPD noted that Wileman narrowly avoided a crash. Shibler then allegedly sped up and passed Wileman and switched lanes to get in front of her. Here, it was said she hit the brakes and caused Wileman to rear-end her.

Officials indicated that Shibler was arrested for aggravated battery. She is no longer behind bars as her $5,000 bond has been posted.

RCPD noted that no major injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.