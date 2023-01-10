Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
Shelley Stephens
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

Latest News

Marc Price
Shawnee Co. wants FCC to get accurate view of broadband coverage
Marc Price
Shawnee Co. wants FCC to get accurate view of broadband coverage
Farm show returns to Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka for the 34th year. Events open...
34th annual Farm Show back in Topeka
Washburn University leaders are planning to announce its 15th president Wednesday, January 11,...
Washburn University to officially welcome its next president
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges