Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Add another accomplishment to the young phenom’s resume.

The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday morning Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the club’s group of owners. His wife, Brittany, is also a co-owner, as well as Angie and Chris Long.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said in a release. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Patrick Mahomes also has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC. The Current stated Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.

The Current made headlines Monday for signing former NWSL MVP Debinha to a multiyear deal.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a regular season-ending victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday 31-13. Mahomes extended his unbeaten streak for road AFC West games to 16-0. He now has a 27-3 record against the AFC West in his career, including going 11-0 against Denver.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
Shelley Stephens
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the 2002 capital murder convictions and...
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals of Kansas men sentenced to death

Latest News

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signs the first executive order of her second term on Jan. 10, 2023.
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force
FILE
3-vehicle injury accident closes K-4 Highway northeast of Topeka
Day of internment
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
Geary Co. fatal crash
Two killed in wrong-way crash on Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Gas and Shop robbery
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday