Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.

When units arrived, they said they found one vehicle had been flipped on its side and required stabilization.

Officials did not release any information about the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

