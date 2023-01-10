NY dance troupe visits Topeka students

The Ailey Trio, part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performed for kids at Holy...
The Ailey Trio, part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performed for kids at Holy Family School, as well as at Eisenhower and Landon Middle Schools.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New-York dance troupe showed their stuff to three Topeka schools Tuesday.

The Ailey Trio, part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performed for kids at Holy Family School, as well as at Eisenhower and Landon Middle Schools.

Topeka Chapter of the Links worked with the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey to bring the elite troupe to the Sunflower State. Organizers say it’s about more than putting on a good show, though.

“This is creativity that becomes very important in terms of the learning process,” Tyrone Aiken, Chief Artistic Officer KC Friends of Alvin Ailey, said. “How to make mistakes, how to try, how to be vulnerable, how to really strive for excellence, and that is what Alvin Ailey’s American Dance Theater is about.”

The troupe performs works new and old, doing excerpts choreographed all the way from the 1960s to this year. They’ll be back in the Midwest this March with a performance at Kauffman Performing Arts Center.

