North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said.

The hold-up was reported at 3:50 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before leaving the area on foot.

No injuries were reported, and police remained at the scene past 5 a.m. Tuesday.

