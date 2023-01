INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - Racing fans, NHRA will be back in Topeka in August.

The schedule was released and the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park from Aug 11-13.

Officials with NHRA Factory X presented by Holley say competitors will race for a NHRA championship this season.

For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.