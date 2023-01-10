Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check.

The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.

When officials arrived to perform a welfare check, they said they found the man, identified as Oxavier Ruffin, 22, of Manhattan, to be in good health, however, they also found he had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

RCPD indicated that Ruffin then drove off and attempted to outrun officers northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. He was then found around 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Laramie St. immediately after the car he was in was found empty nearby.

Ruffin was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on fleeing and eluding law enforcement as well as his outstanding probation violation warrant. He remains behind bars on a $26,000 bond.

