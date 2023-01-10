Legislators receive warm welcome to Topeka on Tuesday at Statehouse breakfast

Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn, left, and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla visit during a...
Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn, left, and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla visit during a legislative breakfast welcoming lawmakers to the capital city on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislators received a warm welcome to the capital city during an annual breakfast sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse.

Lawmakers from across the state were invited to attend the come-and-go event, which ran from 8 to 10 a.m. in the first-floor rotunda of the Statehouse.

Attendees were treated to a breakfast buffet including scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins and fruit.

Curtis Sneden, president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, said the event was designed to greet lawmakers and let them know they were welcome in the capital city.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said the event also showcased the city’s role as the center of state government and showed how local residents take pride in being home to the historic Statehouse, where policymaking decisions for Kansas take place.

