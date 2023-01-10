At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Tammy Louise Stack, 62, of Kansas City, had been headed west on Hollingsworth Rd. At the same time, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Tiffini Jo Lang, 43, of Leavenworth, had been headed north on the highway.

According to KHP, Stack failed to stop her vehicle completely at the stop sign which caused her car to be hit by Lang’s SUV.

KHP noted that Stack was taken to Providence Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Lang was also taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while her passenger. It also said two minors were present in Lang’s vehicle but did not release any further information about their condition.

Officials said that Lang’s other passenger, Madison Rose Whistler, 20, of Leavenworth, was sent to KU Med with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that all involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

