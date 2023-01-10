Kansas Rep. votes to cut funds for IRS, block 87K new agents

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One U.S. Representative from Kansas has voted to cut funds for the Internal Revenue Service which will block the hiring of 87,000 new agents.

On Monday, Jan. 9, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he voted in favor of House Resolution 23, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.

“If not repealed, this reckless decision will result in over 1.2 million new audits—half of which will impact Americans earning less than $75,000 a year,” Representative LaTurner said. “With inflation still crushing family budgets, the last thing Kansans need is the IRS breathing down their necks. It’s time for real solutions that get our economy back on track and help hard-working families succeed.”

LaTurner noted that the legislation rescinds billions in allocated funds to the Internal Revenue Service for 87,000 new agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.

