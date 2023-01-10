Kansas lawmakers back in action for the 2023 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 24 hours after her inauguration, Gov. Laura Kelly signed her first executive order.

Executive Order 23-01 will establish a task force to review Kansas’ early childhood programs and guide the development of a new state cabinet-level agency that will solely focus on the state’s youngest.

“If we want to give our kids the best possible future,” said Gov. Kelly. “Than we must give them the best possible start.”

Kelly said the task force, made up of public, private and philanthropic members, will build on the efforts around early childhood started in her first term, which included more than 270 million dollars invested in child care providers. Kelly said the kids are the future of Kansas.

“Starting off our kids on the right foot,” Said Gov. Kelly. “It’s the best investment we can make.”

The GOP also held their first conference Tuesday morning, presenting their 2023 legislative agenda titled “A Better Way: Our Commitment to Kansas.”

“And to know that this document,” said Rep. Croft. “Was put together by this team and talking to their constituents and what matter to them at the kitchen table.”

The eight-point plan outlines Republican priorities ranging from tax reforms and free market health care solutions to plans for a safer Kansas and prioritizing student parents. Sen. Ty Masterson (R) said that they are putting the people of Kansas first.

“There is no one in this room behind us,” said Sen. Masterson. “That’s standing here that doesn’t want to leave a mark bigger than themselves on Kansas.”

Despite a divided house and senate, Senate Leader Larry Alley stated that their goal is to work together.

“I think that the best thing,” said Sen. Alley. “We want to work together. Across both chambers, both the house and the senate to make sure this comes to fruition.”

