Kansas Governor tests positive for COVID-19 day following inauguration

FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, takes the oath of office for her second term Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, takes the oath of office for her second term Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attendees of inaugural events for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have been encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as she tested positive for the virus the same day she ceremonially signed her first bill.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing minor symptoms.

“This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms,” said a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office. “This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”

Gov. Kelly’s Office noted that attendees of her Inaugural Ball held on Sunday, participants in the inauguration ceremony on Monday and attendees of the signing of her executive order on Tuesday have all been notified. All have been encouraged to immediately get a COVID test as a precautionary measure.

Officials also indicated that the positive test will not delay normal government functions. However, the State of the State has been postponed to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Governor’s Budget is still expected to be released on Thursday to the legislature as planned.

