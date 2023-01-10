Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding.

The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that could impact both liability and legal cases.

The Chamber noted that third-party litigation funding - TPLF - has already been used in the UK and some European countries and in recent years it has found its way to the U.S. with few rules and little oversight.

While it is not yet widespread in Kansas, Kansas Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Eric Stafford said hedge funds that consist of attorneys have started to pursue litigation funding opportunities with Kansas businesses.

“Law firms in Kansas have received phone calls from third-party litigation investment groups expressing interest in funding the firms’ cases,” Stafford explained. “One firm I spoke to about it said they were approached but declined to work with the investors. An argument made in the 2022 Legislative Session questioned whether this will really become an issue in Kansas. The answer is yes it will.”

The Chamber indicated that its recently released 2023 Legislative and Policy Agenda includes TPLF as an item that should be of importance to the Legislature this session.

The organization also said the Kansas Supreme Court has eliminated caps on non-economic damages. This means pain and suffering awards could increase significantly.

Stafford noted that Hedge funds can potentially seek litigation deemed profitable and offer upfront case funding in exchange for a significant return on investment. He said their share could come from settlements, damages, awards and jury verdicts received through trial or through settlement agreements among parties.

In 2022, Stafford said he gave testimony in support of Senate Bill 152, which would require third-party litigation financing disclosure in the Sunflower State. He pointed out ethical questions surrounding TPLF, explained how the practice encourages fee sharing and warned about how it undermines a party’s control over the lawsuit.

While the legislation died in committee, the Chamber said it will continue to support any legislation which requires disclosure of TPLF in the 2023 session.

“We’re not trying to ban the practice,” Stafford clarified. “You’re free to go make money in America however you want, so long as it’s legal but — just as the defense side must disclose their insurance limits and coverage limits — we’re asking for disclosure that there’s a third party with a financial interest in the case. This would allow the defense to decide on whether to defend themselves in trial or reach a settlement. You can’t come to those decisions when you don’t have a full picture.”

The Chamber noted that a recent episode of 60 Minutes discussed both commercial litigation financing and consumer lawsuit lending which is “exploding with nearly no rules or oversight.” It interviewed Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital, one of the largest commercial litigation funders in the world. The conversation revealed that players make relatively low-risk investments in exchange for huge returns that often double their investment.

“We’re right about 90% of the time and we’re wrong about 10% of the time,” Bogart said.

Bogart also admitted that sometimes, funders make more profit from cases than the plaintiffs do.

While the Kansas Chamber said it has no desire to stand in the way of any legally run industry in the Sunflower State, it will continue to support transparency in legal proceedings statewide.

