K-State’s Michael Bishop named to Hall of Fame

Michael Bishop
Michael Bishop(K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop has been elected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023.

Bishop revolutionized the game of college football as one of the first premiere dual-threat quarterbacks in his two seasons with the Wildcats (1997-98).

His style of play sparked the term “Wildcat Formation”, which is now used across all levels of football. He’s just the seventh K-State player of coach selected to the Hall of Fame.

