K-State’s Josh Hayes declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State safety Josh Hayes has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He becomes the sixth Wildcat to do so in the last few weeks.

“This past year has been nothing short of everything I could have imagined. Finishing my career at K-State turned out to be one of the best things for me. So to the K-State fanbase/family I just want to say thank you for the love and support all year long,” Hayes said in his announcement via Instagram. \

This season Hayes recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, 72 total tackles, 49 of which were solo, and forced one fumble.

