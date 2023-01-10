K-State cracks AP Top 25 at No. 11

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket against Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket against Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)(Rod Aydelotte | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball has entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 11.

The Wildcats took down three ranked Big 12 opponents in a row on the road in the last week, surging them ahead to a high ranking. They stand atop the Big 12 at 3-0 in conference play, alongside Kansas and Iowa State.

Four other Big 12 teams are in the Top 25 this week. Kansas (2), Texas (10), Iowa State (14), and TCU (17).

The 14-1 Wildcats will hit the court at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. to host Oklahoma State, as they look to stay undefeated in the Big 12.

