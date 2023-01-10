K-State announces more sell outs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be a lot louder these next few weeks.

K-State Athletic officials say, three more men’s basketball games have sold out, including the game against Oklahoma State.

In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with Iowa State are sold out and tickets are only available through K-State’s official secondary ticket partner, StubHub.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 game with Kansas, the Saturday, Jan. 21 game with Texas Tech and the Saturday, Feb. 4 match with Texas are sold out as well.

Since the Wildcats went from being unranked to No. 11 in the country (the highest ranking since 2013), more sell outs are to come.

