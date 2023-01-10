K-State announces more sell outs

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts to his score in the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts to his score in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)(Rod Aydelotte | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be a lot louder these next few weeks.

K-State Athletic officials say, three more men’s basketball games have sold out, including the game against Oklahoma State.

In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with Iowa State are sold out and tickets are only available through K-State’s official secondary ticket partner, StubHub.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 game with Kansas, the Saturday, Jan. 21 game with Texas Tech and the Saturday, Feb. 4 match with Texas are sold out as well.

Since the Wildcats went from being unranked to No. 11 in the country (the highest ranking since 2013), more sell outs are to come.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
Shelley Stephens
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

Latest News

Washburn's J.J. Letcher takes off on an 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the...
Washburn football racks up more All-America honors
The Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Johnson
The Voice of the Wildcats wins seventh broadcasting award
NHRA Nationals are now a wrap in Topeka
NHRA releases 2023 schedule
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.