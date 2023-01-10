Jayhawks move to No. 2 spot in nation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball moved up in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, from the No. 3 spot to the No. 2 spot.

Only Houston sits above the Jayhawks at No. 1. Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3 after suffering its first loss of the season to Rutgers last week.

KU received 22 first place votes compared to Houston’s 34. Four other Big 12 teams are in this week’s poll: Texas (10), K-State (11), Iowa State (14). and TCU (17).

The No. 2 Jayhawks will next hit the court on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to host Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse.

