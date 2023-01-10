Human trafficking remains steady during pandemic, moved online

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows that instead of decreasing like most other crimes, human trafficking stayed steady and moved to an online platform.

SOS, Inc., of Emporia, says on Tuesday, Dec. 10, that in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January it will join the Department of Homeland Security and other organizations to educate and help prevent trafficking.

Kansas law describes Human Trafficking in part as, “The recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjecting the person to involuntary servitude or forced labor.”

SOS noted that trafficking can include sex, forced labor and domestic servitude. State law also includes knowingly benefitting financially from trafficking and employing through coercion.

The advocacy organization also indicated that misconceptions are common and people often think about kidnapping and complex sex trafficking schemes when they hear the term. However, it is more common for a victim to be trafficked by someone they know and trust.

Data from Polaris - an organization that works to prevent trafficking - reported in 2020 that 58% of trafficking recruiters were someone close to the victim. This is especially true when specifically in sex trafficking, where in 2020 42% of recruiters were a member of the victim’s family and 39% were an intimate partner. Together that is 81% of recruiters of sex trafficking that are close to the victim.

However, SOS noted that friends and family are also the most likely way for a victim to connect to help. There are behaviors in teens that can be seen so the community can intervene as early as possible. Warning signs include:

Withdrawing from family and friends

Receiving pornography or inappropriate media

Being overly obsessed with being online

Hiding device screens from others

Receiving expensive gifts from a friend that the family does not know

Becoming upset when there is no WiFi access or cell service

SOS indicated that it is important to create a safe and non-judgmental space as well as strong supportive relationships with teens. This will allow them to know they have some trusted adults they can go to and feel safe about something they are uncomfortable with or are experiencing.

The organization said it works with schools and parents to help keep kids safe online, and friends and family play an important role in keeping teens safe from trafficking. It said parents can help by building and maintaining healthy relationships, talking to children early and often about relationships and healthy sexual development, knowing the signs of trafficking and staying educated. However, it said it is especially important to stay vigilant about online safety.

Agencies have also learned that the COVID-19 pandemic did not decrease trafficking. Instead, it pushed it even further online. SOS said numbers for trafficking stayed steady overall in 2020, however, online recruitment increased by 22%. It transferred from schools and foster homes to make the internet the top recruiting location for forms of all trafficking. Facebook and Instagram alone saw a 120% increase.

If residents suspect human trafficking is taking place, they should contact local law enforcement immediately. Due to the potential danger and unpredictable nature of human trafficking, SOS has discouraged the community from approaching alleged traffickers.

