Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man

Winfred D. Diamond-Cox
Winfred D. Diamond-Cox(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Winfred, D. Diamond-Cox, 44, of Topeka, light a trash can on fire.

TPD noted that Diamond-Cox refused to follow verbal commands and then attempted to physically resist arrest. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Officials indicated that a minor fire was extinguished, however, it did not require a response from the Topeka Fire Department.

Diamond-Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated arson, battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

