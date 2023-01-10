Fork in the Road: Margaritas, Ivan Tacos a special for this North Topeka eatery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaritas and a family dish, Ivan Tacos, are a special for a new eatery in North Topeka.

A new business has popped up on N. Topeka Ave. - a restaurant that may be new to many.

“This is Margaritas Jalisco North,” said Imelda Panuco, Co-Owner of Margaritas Jalisco. “Our family’s from Jalisco, so that is where the name came from. And most of our recipes came from Jalisco. Six years ago, we were looking to open a Mexican restaurant, so we were the very first ones to open in North Topeka, and we love North Topeka.”

However, you may need to keep your eyes peeled for the restaurant, or you may miss it.

“We kind of blend in with everything else in the shopping center,” Panuco said. “Like once you come here, they always come back.”

And recommended on the menu is a family taco recipe.

“So, we have our famous Ivan tacos and my brother-in-law-invented them. They are very popular on this side of town, it’s really really good,” Panuco noted.

The Ivan Tacos meal comes with three tacos with chicken, chorizo and steak, as well as avocado, fried jalapenos and a side of rice and beans.

“We have the pollo palapa and it is a grilled chicken breaks and it is so tender you don’t even need a knife,” Panuco added. “It has all the fajita vegetables, like the green peppers. It comes with rice, it comes with beans. It is amazing.”

However, you do not have to take our word for it.

“I just love it here,” said Mickey Dotson, a repeat customer. “They have Taco Tuesdays and their tacos are to die for. Ninety-nine cent tacos! And their margaritas are really good too.”

When it comes to margaritas, Panuco said they have everything you can think of.

“We have a strawberry margarita, we have mangoes, we have jalapeno margaritas. Everything you can think of, we will make it for you, because it makes me really happy when I see somebody eating their food,” she added. “And when I ask them how everything was, and they love it. Just to see their faces of satisfaction - that makes my whole day.”

Margaritas Jalisco North is open every day at 11 a.m. and specials can be found on its Facebook page HERE.

