Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 39th and K-4 highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Soldier Township Fire Department, were among agencies that responded to the collision.

Other responders were on the scene from Jefferson County.

There were no immediate reports on injuries.

Traffic was being diverted in the area as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

