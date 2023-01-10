Chickens, poor farm, long-lost cemetery all part of Shawnee North history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What do herding 300 chickens, a missing cemetery, and the death of a former Idaho governor have in common? They’re all part of the 100-year history of Shawnee North Community Center.

Devin Cooper with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation is a recreation leader at Shawnee North who researched the property’s history. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit of what she’s learned, and to invite people to a Centennial Celebration.

People may enjoy guided tours of the Shawnee North Community Center and surrounding property from noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 14. Watch the interview for a preview of some of the stories - and come Saturday to hear more!

