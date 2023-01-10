Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

34th annual Farm Show back in Topeka
Washburn University to officially welcome its next president
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut