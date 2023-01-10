34th annual Farm Show back in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From big tractors to small parts, the Topeka farm show at the Stormont Vail Event Center likely has what you’re looking for.

“We’ve got a good crowd coming through here so far this morning,” said Brock Nelson who works for Tradexpos who is the organizer of the Topeka Farm Show. “We’ve got more booths in here than we did last year, more exhibitors and overall it’s coming together fantastically.”

Having so many agriculture experts in one space means there’s not many problems without a solution.

“We’re trying to reach farmers and ranchers within about 100-150 miles of Topeka,” said Nelson, “and we’ve got local experts as far as what they’re brining and they will solve problems that you will definitely have in the field as well as the major companies such as Cane Equip, Heritage Tractor is here with their Case and John Deere equipment. You can talk hands and speak with an expert about whatever might be ailing you on your farm and they probably can find a solution for you.”

Kendel Koehn with Heartland Soil Services out of Halstead, Kansas says an event like this goes a long way towards making connections.

“This is a good place to learn,” said Koehn, “and so I feel like we can introduce our different programs that we have that we can help accommodate their farm and make it fit them.”

“I’ve got more to do and to go through, but it’s very good. The people are very nice, very helpful,” said Rick Lamb. Lamb is a landowner from Baldwin City looking for seed at the Topeka Farm show. He says it’s nice to have everything in one place.

“It’s very important to have a place where some guys just specialize in one area of farm life and ranch life and that sort of thing,” said Lamb. “So, you can just get a lot of information real quick. It’s why they giveaway these bags to carry around a lot for stuff. You make some contacts with people that maybe you want to get more information about later on. So, it’s really helpful to have a deal like this, it’s really great.”

Admission to the farm show is free and is open again Wednesday at 9am-8pm and Thursday from 9am-4pm. The show not only features different commercial services, but also offers a variety of farm sales from seed and fertilizer to farm and ranch parts and full size equipment.

