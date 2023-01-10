3-vehicle injury accident closes K-4 Highway northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway 4 remains closed northeast of Topeka following a 3-vehicle injury accident.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials closed K-4 Highway between NE 31st St. and NE 46th St. for a crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol with a three-vehicle accident. One person has reported injuries, however, the extent is not yet known.

As of 1:10 p.m., the highway remained closed.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

