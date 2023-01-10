16th annual Jam4Dan kicks off Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A musical event to honor a man’s love for music - and foster the same love in future generations - returns to Celtic Fox this weekend.

The 16th annual Jam4Dan supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship.

Mike Powell and Dave Houser visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event, how much it’s raised over the years, and how much Dan Falley meant to those who knew him.

Falley passed away in a car wreck. The Jam4Dan event started to raise money to assist his family, and has continued on from there.

Jam4Dan takes place Jan. 13-15 at Celtic Fox, 118 SW 8th Ave. Admission is a $5 suggested donation per day. Children are free with adult.

Performances begin 7 p.m. Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday. View the full performance schedule at www.jam4dan.com. The event also includes raffling a custom-made guitar.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.