13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
SUBLETTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 5:15 a.m. a non-injury accident was reported near the Highway 56/Highway 83 junction just west of Sublette. When officials arrived, they found that 13 people from an SUV involved had run west after the crash.

Officials indicated that 5 of the 13 subjects have been detained, however, two women and six men are still at large.

13 NEWS has contacted the Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office for more information and awaits a reply.

