Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel

The Wendy's in Gage Center closes for a complete remodel on Jan. 9, 2023.
The Wendy's in Gage Center closes for a complete remodel on Jan. 9, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in Gage Center has closed for a complete remodel from the foundation to the roof.

13 NEWS has found out after viewer inquiries that the Wendy’s in Gage Center at Huntoon and Gage Blvd. has closed for a remodel. All signage has been taken off of the outside of the building and a note hangs on the door which says it is closed for remodeling.

Officials have also told 13 NEWS that employees based at this location have been sent to other stores as the new restaurant is built.

Officials also said that the new building will be built from the ground up, “bigger and better” than the previous one. It is expected to open to the public in August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

FILE
Officials to close existing Quarry Rd. as old road eradicated, new road finished
FILE
Riley Co.’s average property value increases to $215K
FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Kendrick Collins via the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Offender Registry
Sexual offender registration violations land Manhattan man behind bars