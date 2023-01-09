Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in Gage Center has closed for a complete remodel from the foundation to the roof.

13 NEWS has found out after viewer inquiries that the Wendy’s in Gage Center at Huntoon and Gage Blvd. has closed for a remodel. All signage has been taken off of the outside of the building and a note hangs on the door which says it is closed for remodeling.

Officials have also told 13 NEWS that employees based at this location have been sent to other stores as the new restaurant is built.

Officials also said that the new building will be built from the ground up, “bigger and better” than the previous one. It is expected to open to the public in August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.