Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the complete closure of a street in downtown Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that it has been forced to completely close SW 1st St. between SW Jackson and SW Kansas Ave.

Staff noted that the closure was caused by a water main break in the area.

The City indicated that the closure is expected to be in place between 2 and 3 weeks.

