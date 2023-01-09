Topekans gear up for Inauguration Day in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans and state officials alike have started to gear up for Inauguration Day in the Capital City.

Crews started to prepare the Kansas Statehouse well before 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term. The festivities will culminate in the swearing-in of the Governor on the steps on the south side of the building at noon.

Innovation, unity and prosperity banners waved over the steps to signal key themes for the Governor’s second term.

The inauguration will start at noon followed by the swearing-in of state legislature officials as well as the State of the Judiciary.

