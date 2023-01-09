Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darus Mebane, 44, of Topeka, had been headed east in the left lane when he was cut off by another vehicle. The maneuver caused Mebane to lose control of the SUV and go off the roadway. He crashed into trees at the bottom of the slope.

KHP noted that Mebane suffered what may have been minor injuries, however, he was not transported to a hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.