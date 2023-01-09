Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darus Mebane, 44, of Topeka, had been headed east in the left lane when he was cut off by another vehicle. The maneuver caused Mebane to lose control of the SUV and go off the roadway. He crashed into trees at the bottom of the slope.

KHP noted that Mebane suffered what may have been minor injuries, however, he was not transported to a hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

Topeka shooting
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
El Paso migrants
Moran to tour southern border day after President Biden makes first appearance
Jim and Kathy Kessler
Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Moran to tour southern border day after President Biden makes first appearance