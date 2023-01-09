Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.
Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
He coached golf at both T-West and T-High and he was an assistant coach under his son Chris at Cair Paravel for a brief time.
Walton was also inducted to the Chargers’ Hall of Fame in 2004.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.