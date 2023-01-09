Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting

By David Oliver
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as...
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities are looking for this man related to a shooting investigation in Shawnee County.
Authorities are looking for this man related to a shooting investigation in Shawnee County.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

If you know who this is, contact the Shawnee County Sheriff, 785-251-2200 or Crimestoppers, 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

A couple of Topekans who served in Vietnam in the 1960s are giving of their time to help other...
Salute Our Heroes: Vietnam vets volunteer to serve other veterans in Topeka area
The Wendy's in Gage Center closes for a complete remodel on Jan. 9, 2023.
Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel
FILE
Officials to close existing Quarry Rd. as old road eradicated, new road finished
FILE
Riley Co.’s average property value increases to $215K