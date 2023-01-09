Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. (Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

If you know who this is, contact the Shawnee County Sheriff, 785-251-2200 or Crimestoppers, 785-234-0007.

