Sexual offender registration violations land Manhattan man behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Violations of the offender registration for sexual offenders have landed one Manhattan man behind bars.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, officials arrested Kendrick Collins, 23, of Manhattan, and booked him into jail.

Collins was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated violation of the offender registration and two counts of violation of the offender registration.

RCPD indicated that the arrest was made after Collins allegedly failed to properly update his employment and other required information as a registered sex offender. He remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

