Salute Our Heroes: Vietnam vets volunteer to serve other veterans in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of Topekans who served in Vietnam in the 1960s are heroes in their own right.

Yet now they’re giving of their time to help other veterans in Topeka and northeast Kansas.

For Roland Mayhew and Ron Zink, it’s a labor of love.

“The motivation to honor veterans every day,” Mayhew said, “started back when I went into the Marine Corps in 1965.”

Mayhew served a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1966 and ‘67. He completed his duties with the United States Marine Corps in 1968.

It was when he started going to reunions with other Marines that he knew it was his time to step up and serve his fellow veterans.

Every Thursday finds Mayhew driving a van as he transports veterans to the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka.

Mayhew, who’s president of the Kansas State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization, has also been instrumental in getting new markers placed at the Gage Park War Memorial in Topeka.

It’s all a part of a calling for Mayhew.

“The memorials that we take care of, the veterans’ needs, the volunteering at the VA, giving back to our veterans,” Mayhew said, “is very important for myself.”

The 76-year-old Mayhew gave high marks to the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka.

“The VA is really coming around,” he said. “It’s a 180 now. They really want the veterans back into the VA system.”

Zink, who’s 75, served in Vietnam in 1967 and ‘68 as part of the U.S. Army Airborne Division.

Zink said he began volunteering to help veterans when he realized how many of them were struggling.

“I found out that there were so many veterans in our community that needed help,” Zink said, “and were really struggling to adapt back to civilian life.”

Zink said one of his main goals is to let veterans know all the benefits they have coming to them through the VA.

“There’s just so many thing’s that’s available to the veterans that they don’t know about,” Zink said, “and I look at it as our number one job

is to inform veterans.”

For more information, call Mayhew at 785-249-4517.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.