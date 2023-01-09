Riley County Police continue search for missing runaway teen

Riley Co. Police search for missing runaway teen Joshua who was last seen on Dec. 30, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials continue to search for a runaway teen who was reported missing more than a week prior.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials continue to search for missing runaway Joshua, 15. He was last seen on Dec. 30 as he left his home in the northeast part of Manhattan. An attempt to locate was issued on Friday.

RCPD described Joshua as a 15-year-old, 5-foot-10-inch tall, 180-pound boy. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie, checkered pajama pants and black and white sneakers.

Officials believe that Joshua may still be in the Manhattan or Junction City areas.

Anyone with information about Joshua’s whereabouts should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

