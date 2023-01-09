Riley Co.’s average property value increases to $215K

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Change of Value Notices have been sent to Riley Co. property owners as the County Appraiser’s Officer finds the average property value has increased to $215,000.

The Riley County Appraiser’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has completed an analysis for 2023 property valuations. It said the annual Change of Value Notices should be completed and mailed to property owners by the end of February.

The Office noted that the CVNs reflect changes in property values due to fluctuations in local real estate markets and changes made to individual properties such as additions or improvements.

“It’s important to note that just because the property value increases does not mean the taxes will,” said Riley Co. Appraiser Anna Burson. “We are tasked with valuing homes at fair market value based on sales. We do not set the taxes. The tax bills received in December reflect an individual property’s share of the established yearly budget. The budget itself is determined by the Riley County Board of County Commissioners, school districts, municipalities, and other taxing authorities. The tax dollars needed to meet the budget are represented by the mill levy. As you may have heard before, the valuation of your property determines your piece of the pie. Which is why it’s so important to ensure all property is valued fair and equitably.”

County officials indicated that the median home price in Riley Co. is currently $215,000 while in 2022 it was $204,900.

Officials also said the market indicates an overall inflation rate of 13.31% with the index ranging from 10-17% on average for residential property. It said the commercial trend ranges from 0-5%.

“The index represents the value increase we are typically seeing,” Burson said. “Property owners could see smaller or larger increases depending on the market area they are in.”

If property owners do have questions about their property value after they receive their notice, the Office has encouraged them to contact it at 785-537-6316. It said the CVN mailing will include a form that can be sent to the Office for purposes of scheduling an informal appeal until March 27.

“Property data for all parcels in Riley County can be accessed through the County’s website,” said Burson “If you are in need of any additional information, please feel free to contact our office.”

