Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka.

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances and search for a suspect in the case.

Carter was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officials were called to the 1300 block of Madison St. just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

