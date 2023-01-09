Officials to close existing Quarry Rd. as old road eradicated, new road finished

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will close the existing Quarry Rd. in Geary Co. as the old part of the road is done away with and the new part is finished.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Quarry Rd. to begin to get rid of the old road.

KDOT indicated that residents can use the new roads, including Goldfinch Dr. and Quarry Rd. It said Goldfinch Dr. runs from west of Mockingbird Rd. north K-57. Meanwhile, the new part of Quarry Rd. runs from the K-57/U.S.-77 junction to the existing Quarry Rd.

Officials noted that the Mockingbird Rd./U.S.-77 entrance is set to close later this winter.

KDOT said all work for the project is expected to be completed by October 2023, weather permitting.

